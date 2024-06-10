UN report highlights changing FDI landscape

Global value chain trends and geopolitical dynamics are increasingly integrating sustainability into investment strategies. Therefore, investment policies must adapt to this trend, as global production methods are being upgraded and new technologies are being adopted.



Reduced interest in investing in China

The report also notes a significant shift in FDI, with China’s role as a major recipient of FDI declining. Multinational companies are showing less enthusiasm for new investments in China.

“Investment decisions are increasingly influenced by geopolitical factors, sometimes surpassing economic considerations, complicating traditional investment promotion approaches and hindering FDI-driven development," the authors write,

Smaller developing countries are often overlooking sustainability, reducing their chances of attracting foreign investment, despite the growing trend of FDI expansion in environmental technology sectors. Although these investments may not fully compensate for the continued slowdown in the manufacturing sector since Covid-19, they highlight the increased economic risks faced by these countries.



Technology compressing global value chains

The report indicates that for developing countries, especially those at the early stages of their development journey, integrating into global value chains (GVCs) is essential. New FDIs are designing these structures, but unprepared investment sources may be excluded.

“Challenges in climbing the GVC ladder for low-income developing countries often stem from a lack of technological capability and human capital to access FDI and high-value service sectors within GVCs, reshaping current FDI patterns."

To attract more investment, many countries are exploring new trade tools, seeking economic activities that align with FDI needs, such as robust service sectors, and collaborating with neighbouring countries to strengthen regional GVCs.

Regional connectivity as a new investment attraction

Regional value chain growth presents opportunities to adapt to changing FDI structures and stimulate local development. However, regional development faces challenges, such as the cross-border flow of capital and goods, which have been difficult for many regions over the past decade.

Policy initiatives targeting regional integration must facilitate closer cross-border connections, ease trade and investment, and implement effective regional investment provisions.

Key tools for addressing these challenges include Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), which must be modern and align with global value chains. Modern FTAs should facilitate data flow, payment systems, digital trade, and suitable investment provisions.

These factors strengthen the fundamental infrastructure necessary for attracting investment, such as special economic zones (SEZs), which may need to be established along borders to connect with neighbouring countries.

For example, despite ASEAN's efforts over the past decades to attract investment through various policies, it still accounts for only 15% of global FDI.