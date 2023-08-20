Thaksin’s return a ‘blessing’ for Thailand, says red-shirt leader

Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra had announced earlier that her father would be landing at Don Mueang International Airport at 9am on Tuesday.

Tuesday is also the day Parliament will convene to vote for the next prime minister.

Panwadee Tantisirin, a key red-shirt leader in the Northeast, told local media on Sunday that “people have been waiting for Thaksin’s return for 17 years. When we learned of his return home, we were delighted”.

She said that at around 8pm on Monday, 10 buses and 15 vans will be bringing red-shirt supporters from Khon Kaen to Bangkok.