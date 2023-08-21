Pheu Thai Party pushes digital wallets programme

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), however, feels the proposed budget is too high and that 100-200 billion baht is sufficient to meet the stated aim of stimulating the economy.

By supporting digital currency initiatives, the Pheu Thai Party aims to lead Thailand into the Web 3.0 era.

As the leading party in forming the government, Pheu Thai has announced a proactive policy to stimulate and revive various aspects of the economy, consisting of 25 policies with a combined budget of almost 2 trillion baht, divided into 5 policy groups.

One policy is the distribution of 10,000 baht in digital currency, with a budget of 560 billion baht, to be implemented within 6 months of the new government taking office.

TDRI's past analysis suggests that digital currency policies have long-term positive effects on the economy, but the initial emphasis should be on investing in infrastructure.

The new government is advised to boldly adjust tax policies, including increasing value-added tax and wealth tax, to boost state revenue for welfare programs.

The third round of the prime ministerial election will take place on Tuesday (August 22). The Pheu Thai Party will propose the prime minister candidate, and if the voting is successful, the Cabinet will be formed to implement the policies declared to the parliament before taking office. Pheu Thai has clearly stated its intention to push for 5% annual economic growth and to rapidly implement grassroots policies, such as reducing energy expenses.