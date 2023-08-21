Protests banned outside Parliament for PM vote

Public gatherings during the parliamentary vote for a new prime minister on Tuesday (August 22) could affect peace and order in the capital, said the announcement signed by MPB chief Pol Lt-General Thiti Saengsawang. The ban was issued under Section 7 of the Public Assembly Act.

No public gatherings will be permitted within a 50-metre radius of the Parliament Building from 8am on Monday (August 21) to midnight of Thursday (August 24), the announcement said.