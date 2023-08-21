Protests banned outside Parliament for PM vote
Public gatherings are banned at the Parliament Building in Bangkok’s Dusit district from Monday to Thursday (August 21-24), the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) announced on Monday.
Public gatherings during the parliamentary vote for a new prime minister on Tuesday (August 22) could affect peace and order in the capital, said the announcement signed by MPB chief Pol Lt-General Thiti Saengsawang. The ban was issued under Section 7 of the Public Assembly Act.
No public gatherings will be permitted within a 50-metre radius of the Parliament Building from 8am on Monday (August 21) to midnight of Thursday (August 24), the announcement said.
MPs and Senators are due to begin voting to select a new prime minister at 3pm on Tuesday. The vote is scheduled to end at 5.30pm.
The Pheu Thai Party, which leads the coalition aiming to form the next government, is expected to nominate Srettha Thavisin as its PM candidate.