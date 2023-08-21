Cholnan promises to keep his word and quit, but only after new Cabinet endorsed

While campaigning for votes, Cholnan had repeatedly promised that his party would not join a coalition that includes the so-called “two uncle’s parties” or he would step down as party leader.

The two uncles, in this case, are General Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), and General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was named PM candidate of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP).

While campaigning for votes, Cholnan claimed that the PPRP and UTNP sought to perpetuate the power of the 2014 coup makers.