Cholnan promises to keep his word and quit, but only after new Cabinet endorsed
Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Monday that he will keep his pre-election promise and resign as party leader once the coalition’s Cabinet gets royal endorsement.
While campaigning for votes, Cholnan had repeatedly promised that his party would not join a coalition that includes the so-called “two uncle’s parties” or he would step down as party leader.
The two uncles, in this case, are General Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), and General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was named PM candidate of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP).
While campaigning for votes, Cholnan claimed that the PPRP and UTNP sought to perpetuate the power of the 2014 coup makers.
Yet on Monday, Cholnan formally announced that the PPRP and UTNP would be part of Pheu Thai’s 11-party coalition government.
Cholnan said he had earlier explained that the two uncles’ parties were necessary if a government was to be formed.
It is believed the two uncles’ parties have been added to the coalition to gain support from senators, who were appointed by Prayut and Prawit, when Pheu Thai nominates its PM candidate, Srettha Thavisin, during the PM vote on Tuesday.
“If we don’t bring them in, we definitely won’t be able to set up a government with Pheu Thai as coalition leader,” Cholnan said.
He also said he will definitely keep his promise.
“I’m not saying I won’t resign. I will resign once my mission for Pheu Thai is over. Once the Cabinet list is submitted for royal endorsement, I will announce my resignation officially.”
Prayut led a military coup in 2014, ousting the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Mai Thassanee Buranupakorn quit the party after it announced it was bringing PPRP and UTNP into its coalition.
She said she appreciated working in politics with Pheu Thai for a long time but had no choice but to leave the party now.
She posted on Facebook the resignation letter she had submitted to the party registrar. The resignation was effective from Monday.
Thassanee later told reporters that she would suspend her political work for a while.
She said she understood that Pheu Thai had no other choice but to work with PPRP and UTNP, so it could establish a government.
“So, I have chosen to resign as this is the best way out,” she said.