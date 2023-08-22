Thaksin pays respect to royal portrait after arriving in Thailand
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on Tuesday morning.
Accompanied by his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, he paid respect to the royal portrait of Their Majesties the King and Queen at the private jet terminal.
Relatives and press were allowed to meet Thaksin for up to 10 minutes before he was taken to the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Position in Phra Nakhon district to hear the charges against him.
Thaksin will then be taken to Bangkok Remand Prison in Chatuchak district.
Ousted in a military coup on September 19, 2006, Thaksin, now 74, fled Thailand in 2008 to avoid jail. He was found guilty in four corruption cases and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
