Supreme Court reads out Thaksin’s 3 imprisonment sentences

After Thaksin confirmed his identity, the judge read out his three sentences, namely:

• Three years in jail for abusing authority to order the Exim Bank to approve a 4 billion baht loan to Myanmar.

• Two years in jail for unlawfully ordering the Government Lottery Office to sell two- and three-digit lottery.

• Five years for abusing his authority to have a concession contract of Shin Corp amended to allow it to pay an excise tax for mobile phone operation services instead of concession fees.

The court said the five-year sentence will kick off after Thaksin finishes serving the three-year jail term in the first case. The two-year term can be served concurrently.