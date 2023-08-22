Supreme Court reads out Thaksin’s 3 imprisonment sentences
The Supreme Court on Tuesday morning read the verdicts and sentences to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in three cases that he had been tried for and convicted in absentia.
Pol Colonel Komwut Jongboonwatana, chief of Don Muang Immigration Police, escorted Thaksin to the Supreme Court in Sanam Luang at 10.40am after Thaksin’s private jet landed at Don Mueang Airport at 9am.
When Thaksin was presented in front of a panel of judges of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office, the chief judge asked Thaksin if he was the same person as the one charged and convicted in the three cases.
After Thaksin confirmed his identity, the judge read out his three sentences, namely:
• Three years in jail for abusing authority to order the Exim Bank to approve a 4 billion baht loan to Myanmar.
• Two years in jail for unlawfully ordering the Government Lottery Office to sell two- and three-digit lottery.
• Five years for abusing his authority to have a concession contract of Shin Corp amended to allow it to pay an excise tax for mobile phone operation services instead of concession fees.
The court said the five-year sentence will kick off after Thaksin finishes serving the three-year jail term in the first case. The two-year term can be served concurrently.