Madam Dear urges Democrat Party to clarify its opposition stance

Watanya also stated that the Democrats are driven by democratic principles, as members are allowed to decide how the party progresses. But to ensure progress, unity among members was necessary, she said.

"That is why we have a rule called the party resolution, which enables members to work together under the principle of respecting the majority vote," she said, adding that party members should be ready to face the consequences that the resolution brings.

Watanya said that Democrats must prove that any actions not in line with the party's resolution are taken in the public interest.