Madam Dear urges Democrat Party to clarify its opposition stance
Leading Democrat figure Watanya Bunnag, aka "Madam Dear", has urged her party to declare its stance in opposition before the new Cabinet is formed.
The party's chief of political innovations for Bangkok said on Friday that some Democrat MPs' decision to vote for Pheu Thai Party candidate Srettha Thavisin as Thailand's 30th prime minister was due to a difference in political views within the party.
Sixteen Democrat MPs voted in support of Srettha on Tuesday in defiance of the party's resolution to abstain from the vote.
To clarify their stance for Democrat members and supporters, the party's MPs and executive committee should declare its opposition stance without waiting for the Cabinet to be formed, Watanya said in a Facebook post.
This would prove the Democrats were ready to serve the people rather than seeking personal benefits, she added.
Watanya also stated that the Democrats are driven by democratic principles, as members are allowed to decide how the party progresses. But to ensure progress, unity among members was necessary, she said.
"That is why we have a rule called the party resolution, which enables members to work together under the principle of respecting the majority vote," she said, adding that party members should be ready to face the consequences that the resolution brings.
Watanya said that Democrats must prove that any actions not in line with the party's resolution are taken in the public interest.