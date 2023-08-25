Digital wallet scheme to be implemented before Songkran: Pheu Thai

Paopoom Rojanasakul, the party’s deputy secretary-general, said on Friday that although the huge budget required for the project remained a concern, the party would implement the project. He expected the policy to be implemented within the first half of next year.

“Before the Songkran festival in April 2024, more than 50 million Thais aged 16 and above would be able to spend 10,000 baht through the [digital wallet] system. Over 560 billion baht would be distributed to all areas throughout Thailand,” Paopoom said.

“Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s instruction calls for this policy to be implemented as soon as possible. It’s the first policy that Pheu Thai would roll out to stimulate the economy,” he said.

Paopoom also said that people who had no smartphone could spend through this digital wallet by using their citizen ID cards.

The controversial policy, launched in the run-up to the May 14 general election, had come under criticism.

