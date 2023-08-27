Most Thais doubt Pheu Thai coalition can end political polarisation: Nida Poll

Nida polled 1,310 Thais at least 18 years of age nationwide by telephone from August 23 to 25. The results were released on Sunday.

The poll followed an announcement by the Pheu Thai Party that it had formed an 11-party coalition to form the next government, as well as the return of self-exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to Thailand. Thaksin is considered the patriarch of the Pheu Thai Party. Its roots can be traced back to his Thai Rak Thai Party, which sent shock waves through Thailand’s political establishment when it swept to power in 2001. (Thaksin was ousted in a coup in 2006 and later convicted of corruption-related crimes.)

The new Pheu Thai-led coalition includes former archrivals, most remarkably the Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties whose PM candidates in the May 14 election – General Prawit Wongsuwan and General Prayut Chan-o-cha, respectively – led a coup in 2014 to oust the last Pheu Thai government.