Thaksin meets his daughter Paetongtarn for first time after arrest

Officials said doctors at the Police General Hospital had decreed that Thaksin could receive no more than 10 visitors on Monday from 8am to 3pm.

Among the people visiting the former premier were his three children and three lawyers.

At about 2pm, Paetongtarn was spotted walking out of the building and heading to her car. She declined to answer any questions posed by reporters.

Meanwhile, Thaksin’s lawyer Vinyat Chatmontri told reporters that the former premier was under close medical watch and that his condition remains worrying.