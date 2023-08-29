Thaksin’s former lawyer gets PM’s Office portfolio as part of ‘Shinawatra quota’: sources

Well-informed Pheu Thai sources said on Tuesday that Pichit Chuenban, a lawyer known to be most trusted by Thaksin and his family, has been given the post of PM’s Office minister as part of the “Shinawatra quota”.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, so far, has declined to provide details of his first Cabinet line-up to the public, though he has said it has been finalised and will be submitted for royal endorsement in a few days after scrutiny by the Cabinet Secretariat.

Pichit, meanwhile, is known to be very close and trusted by the Shinawatra family.

He made the headlines in June 2008 when he led Thaksin’s legal defence team. He and two legal advisers were slapped with a six-month jail term when the Supreme Court held them responsible for the 2-million-baht cash found wrapped in a paper grocery bag in the court’s compound in early June 2008.