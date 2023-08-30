Pheu Thai leader Cholnan bids farewell

Adisorn said Cholnan has already fulfilled his election campaign promises of forming the new government and getting the party candidate Srettha Thavisin elected as the 30th prime minister.

It is speculated that the reason for Cholnan’s resignation is that he failed to keep the promise of forming the government coalition without parties that were in the outgoing junta government (notably Bhumjaithai and Palang Pracharath).

“I have known Dr Cholnan since he applied for the MP position of Thai Rak Thai Party for the first time in 2001. I also helped promote him during the election campaign after he quit the hospital director position (at Pua Crown Prince Hospital in Nan province),” Adisorn said.

He added that the duties of Pheu Thai’s current management committee would end along with leader’s resignation, and that the party will appoint a new committee.

On August 21, Cholnan announced that he would resign after the party submitted its Cabinet line-up to the Cabinet Secretariat, which was done on Monday (August 28).