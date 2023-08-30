Srettha upbeat on announcing cuts to diesel, electricity prices after his Cabinet’s first meeting

Srettha was speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning after meeting with outgoing Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and ML Chayotid Kridakon, chief of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP)’s economic team. The meeting was held at the Pheu Thai head office at 11am.

Emerging from the meeting at 12.50pm, Srettha said he had discussed several issues, including power and fuel prices with Supattanapong.

He added that the outgoing minister had handed several unfinished jobs for the new government to complete, and two of them were finding steps needed to reduce electricity and diesel rates.