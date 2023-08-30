Srettha upbeat on announcing cuts to diesel, electricity prices after his Cabinet’s first meeting
New Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he expects his Cabinet to announce cuts to the price of diesel and electricity right after its first meeting.
Srettha was speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning after meeting with outgoing Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and ML Chayotid Kridakon, chief of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP)’s economic team. The meeting was held at the Pheu Thai head office at 11am.
Emerging from the meeting at 12.50pm, Srettha said he had discussed several issues, including power and fuel prices with Supattanapong.
He added that the outgoing minister had handed several unfinished jobs for the new government to complete, and two of them were finding steps needed to reduce electricity and diesel rates.
“We’ll definitely announce cuts after the first Cabinet meeting,” Srettha said.
When asked if these cuts would be announced right after the first Cabinet meeting, Srettha said: “Right after. We’ll announce it immediately.”
However, he said, he needed some time to study the steps for reducing the prices before his Cabinet meets for the first time.
The new premier said he has been working non-stop during the transitional period as he has several other issues to deliberate on.
“First, I would like to thank Supattanapong for kindly passing on the baton for a smooth transition,” Srettha added.
Supattanpong said he had arrived to exchange opinions with Srettha, but formal talks still had to be carried out by UTNP leader Peeraphan Salirathaviphak. The outgoing energy minister hails from UTNP.
“Today, I came to exchange opinions on what issues could be passed on to the next government,” Supattanapong said.
“It’s a good opportunity for the caretaker government to exchange opinions with the new government on what can be passed on. The new government would like to know what the caretaker government has done.”
He said the new government should be able to pick up on some projects from where the caretaker government has left off without having to start anew.