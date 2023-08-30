Move Forward hopes to become govt after next election
While attention is currently centred on the allocation of ministerial posts, the Move Forward Party is already turning its focus to the next election, declaring that it aims to win that election and become the government.
The Move Forward party held its weekly meeting on Tuesday with an agenda that included a discussion of its position as the "proactive" opposition.
The party's deputy spokesperson Pukkamon Nunarnan said that, as an opposition party, Move Forward would forge partnerships with other parties to hold the government in check.
“We must keep a watch on this mixed-up government since it lacks cohesion,” she said, adding that the Pheu Thai-led government may not be able to implement all the policies it has promised to people.
“Move Forward wants to demonstrate that the party is ready to be the government in the next election,” she added.
Pheu Thai, the largest party in its alliance, pledged to carry out several progressive policies including the cancellation of mandatory military conscription. However, the likelihood of such a policy is now in doubt as Pheu Thai has allied with military-backed parties like Palang Pracharath and the United Thai Nation, who vehemently opposed such a movement.
As for the party's stance of taking the lead in the opposition, Pukkamon said that Move Forward had not yet reached a conclusion.
Regulations state that the opposition leader position must go to the leader of the biggest party in the opposition camp, who must also be an MP. However, Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat is still suspended from MP duties.
Also, the opposition leader's party cannot have a member of parliament assuming the role of minister or speaker yet Move Forward’s Phitsanulok MP Padipat Suntiphada is now a deputy House speaker.
House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha earlier said that if Move Forward chooses to waive the party's right to take the lead in the opposition, it must officially notify him of its decision so as to let other parties take up that position.