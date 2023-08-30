Move Forward hopes to become govt after next election

The Move Forward party held its weekly meeting on Tuesday with an agenda that included a discussion of its position as the "proactive" opposition.

The party's deputy spokesperson Pukkamon Nunarnan said that, as an opposition party, Move Forward would forge partnerships with other parties to hold the government in check.

“We must keep a watch on this mixed-up government since it lacks cohesion,” she said, adding that the Pheu Thai-led government may not be able to implement all the policies it has promised to people.

“Move Forward wants to demonstrate that the party is ready to be the government in the next election,” she added.