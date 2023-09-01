Wage increase likely early next year, PM Srettha says

Increasing wages is a major policy platform of all the coalition parties, but his government will also consider concerns over possible higher costs for business operators, he said.

“We need to increase income for workers due to the higher cost of living. That can be done by raising wages and we will consider how to do it,” Srettha said. “[The government] will do it immediately when we are ready, which is expected to be around early next year. Let me discuss this with the coalition partners,” he added.

The minimum daily wage currently ranges between 328 and 354 baht, depending on the province.

The new prime minister is forming his Cabinet, which is expected to start performing its duties later this month.

He visited the coastal province of Samut Songkhram on Friday for meetings with local fishing operators to discuss the adverse impacts of the outgoing government’s tougher rules aimed at preventing illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.