Thaksin may be eligible for parole in four months, say sources

The source explained that the 2007 Corrections Act requires an inmate to serve at least a third of the sentence to be eligible for bail.

His Majesty the King has granted clemency to Thaksin, commuting his eight-year sentence over three cases to one year. The clemency was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday. Under this, the former premier will have to serve at least four months before he can ask for release.

The source said if Thaksin’s parole is approved, he will be taken to meet parole officials within three days. The officials will then set the dates for Thaksin to report to parole officials every month.