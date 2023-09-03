Thaksin may be eligible for parole in four months, say sources
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra may be eligible for parole in four months as he is an elderly inmate with chronic health problems, a source from the Justice Ministry said on Sunday.
The source explained that the 2007 Corrections Act requires an inmate to serve at least a third of the sentence to be eligible for bail.
His Majesty the King has granted clemency to Thaksin, commuting his eight-year sentence over three cases to one year. The clemency was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday. Under this, the former premier will have to serve at least four months before he can ask for release.
The source said if Thaksin’s parole is approved, he will be taken to meet parole officials within three days. The officials will then set the dates for Thaksin to report to parole officials every month.
Parole officers will also determine whether Thaksin will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device. A source said that Thaksin will likely be exempted from wearing a monitoring device as he has several chronic health problems.
Besides, the source said, Thaksin once served as a prime minister and has returned home to face justice without making any attempts to flee.
The source added that Thaksin’s jail term could be further reduced, resulting in his release when Thailand marks important dates related to the monarchy, such as the death anniversary of beloved King Rama IX on October 13 or his birthday on December 5, which is also marked as National Father's Day.