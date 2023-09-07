Opposition gets 14 hours to scrutinise government policies at Parliament meeting

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Thursday that a joint meeting of representatives from the government, the opposition, and senators agreed that total of 29 hours would be shared among the parties involved during the two days of the meeting.

It was agreed that of the 29 hours, Cabinet members would get five hours to deliver their policy statement, MPs from ruling coalition parties and senators would also get five hours each, and 14 hours would go to opposition MPs to scrutinise the government policies.

An extra hour was allocated for the meeting of chairpersons to maintain order and rules, according to Wan Noor, who also doubles as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

He said on Thursday that the meeting would start at 9am and end before midnight on Tuesday as the Cabinet members were scheduled to have their first official meeting on Wednesday (Sept 13) morning.

As per the Constitution, a new Cabinet must be sworn in before His Majesty the King and deliver its policy statement before Parliament to officially take up their duties.

