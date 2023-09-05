Cabinet policy outlined in upcoming statement to parliament

Srettha is finalising a statement of policy to announce to the Parliament on Friday (September 8).

The cabinet under Srettha and the Pheu Thai-led coalition has received His Majesty the King’s endorsement and was published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday.

According to the source, details of the policy are as follows:

* Stimulation

The new government aims to stimulate the domestic economy by launching the digital wallet scheme under which 10,000 baht of digital money will be provided to all Thais aged over 16 years.

The money must be spent at local businesses within a 4km radius of the citizen’s registered address within six months. It is estimated that about 560 billion baht will be required for the project.

The scheme could potentially increase its value sixfold to 3 trillion baht. It is set to start on January 1, 2024.