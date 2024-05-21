Agriculture Ministry prepares for both drought and floods this year

The Agriculture Ministry is taking steps to deal with both drought and floods during this year’s rainy season, as the volume of rain is expected to be similar to that of last year.

Sedthakiat Krajangwongs, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, met the centre for monitoring agricultural disasters at the ministry on Tuesday and announced the planned measures after the meeting.

He said the measures were based on the Meteorological Department’s rain forecast. The department has predicted that there will be little or no rainfall from mid-June to mid-July in many parts of the country.