Thai EV maker Nex Point launches THB300m share buyback amid Q1 slump

The announcement came after its share price dropped to 4.46 baht on Monday, down 0.74 baht on Friday’s following short selling in response to uncertainty over the company’s poor performance in the first quarter this year.

Nex Point’s first quarter revenue fell 23% year on year to 2.48 billion baht after EV sales dropped by 694 million baht, according to Nex Point CEO Khanist Srivajiraprabha.

“The company’s first quarter net profit was 49.30 million baht, down 68% compared with 152.08 million baht in the same quarter last year,” he said.

Nex Point delivered only 591 EVs in the first quarter but Khanist said the company had retained its target to deliver 5,556 vehicles this year.