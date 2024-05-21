Somchai’s senate bid possible part of larger political game plan

"The current registration may be part of a preconceived plan, but further analysis is needed to determine whether candidates from the Pheu Thai Party will register in the remaining 24 districts of Chiang Mai province. A clearer picture will emerge after the completion of the registration period," Wanchart said.

While it's common for political parties to nominate their members for candidacy, sending former prime ministers and prominent figures from influential families to run for office could be seen as a strategic move, possibly part of a larger political game plan.

Somchai became Thailand’s 26th prime minister on July 18, 2008. He is a brother-in-law of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister, former PM Yingluck.



On December 2, 2008, following the dissolution of the People's Power Party by a Constitutional Court ruling of 9-0, Somchai and 36 others were stripped of their political rights and party leadership for five years. This compelled Somchai, then caretaker leader of the People's Power Party, to resign as PM by default.