Somchai’s senate bid possible part of larger political game plan

A lively atmosphere prevailed on the first day of Senate candidacy registration for Chiang Mai Province, not least due to the presence of the former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat, who is participating in this election.
Academics including Assoc. Prof. Natakorn Wititanon, of the Faculty of Political Science and Public Administration at Chiang Mai University, believe that Somchai’s participation suggests the significant political importance of the Senate position within the context of the Pheu Thai Party.
"As we all know, the Senate should not be affiliated with any political party. However, in reality, it cannot be denied that pragmatically at least, there may be relationships with political parties. Somchai himself has ties to politics and government. However, from a legal perspective, he is eligible to register. This makes the Senate election in this round worth watching closely," Natakorn said.
According to Assoc. Prof. Wanchart Napasiri, an independent strategist in development studies, the former Prime Minister's participation could be interpreted as an attempt to reclaim electoral territory or political influence in Chiang Mai province for the Pheu Thai Party.
"The current registration may be part of a preconceived plan, but further analysis is needed to determine whether candidates from the Pheu Thai Party will register in the remaining 24 districts of Chiang Mai province. A clearer picture will emerge after the completion of the registration period," Wanchart said.
While it's common for political parties to nominate their members for candidacy, sending former prime ministers and prominent figures from influential families to run for office could be seen as a strategic move, possibly part of a larger political game plan.
Somchai became Thailand’s 26th prime minister on July 18, 2008. He is a brother-in-law of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister, former PM Yingluck.
On December 2, 2008, following the dissolution of the People's Power Party by a Constitutional Court ruling of 9-0, Somchai and 36 others were stripped of their political rights and party leadership for five years. This compelled Somchai, then caretaker leader of the People's Power Party, to resign as PM by default.