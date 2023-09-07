New industry minister promises slew of initiatives to push green growth

She said discussions would be held with relevant parties on the creation of zero-carbon industries in Thailand. This would be in addition to promoting the use of alternative energy to achieve the goal of becoming a bio-circular economy.

Pimpattra said that her priority over the next three months would be to encourage new industries with the potential to become a driving force behind the new economy. These targeted industries include intelligent electronics, robotics and automation, biotech, medical devices, halal food, and defence.

The Industry Ministry also would consider measures to encourage domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles and construction of charging stations for EVs, Pimpattra said.

The minister said she would push for her ministry’s EV3.5 promotion package to be implemented by the end of the year to drive Thailand’s EV manufacturing.

She said the measure was expected to draw in more foreign investments into the country.