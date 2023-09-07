New industry minister promises slew of initiatives to push green growth
New Industry Minister Pimpattra Wichaikul said on Thursday that the government would focus on promoting sustainable industries that are environmentally friendly.
She said discussions would be held with relevant parties on the creation of zero-carbon industries in Thailand. This would be in addition to promoting the use of alternative energy to achieve the goal of becoming a bio-circular economy.
Pimpattra said that her priority over the next three months would be to encourage new industries with the potential to become a driving force behind the new economy. These targeted industries include intelligent electronics, robotics and automation, biotech, medical devices, halal food, and defence.
The Industry Ministry also would consider measures to encourage domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles and construction of charging stations for EVs, Pimpattra said.
The minister said she would push for her ministry’s EV3.5 promotion package to be implemented by the end of the year to drive Thailand’s EV manufacturing.
She said the measure was expected to draw in more foreign investments into the country.
The recent changes to the EV3.5 promotion package, which were approved by the caretaker government earlier this year, offer more flexibility in the requirement for foreign manufacturers to offset imports to Thailand with an equal number of battery electric vehicle (BEV) units manufactured here. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for European and other foreign manufacturers of BEVs to set up production in Thailand.
The industry minister said on Thursday that many potential investors had been waiting for clarity on implementation of the policy. She added that several EV-makers, including Tesla from the US and others from South Korea, had expressed their interest to invest in Thailand.
The ministry would help promote the competitiveness of Thai operators of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Pimpattra said. The relevant agencies had been instructed to conduct a survey on SME operators so their demands could be taken into account in the ministry’s future policies, she added.
The new minister also said that the Industry Ministry needed a change of image, to be seen as a government body that offers support, and not one that implements some projects.
She said the ministry would streamline the bureaucratic process through its new one-stop service centre. For increased transparency, industry operators dealing with the ministry can track the progress of the documents they submit, as modern technology is adopted, according to the industry minister.