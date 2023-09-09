Democrats, Move Forward compete for Rayong constituency

Campaigning at Khao Din, Prasae, and Sam Yan markets in Muang district, Jurin was accompanied by the party’s chief of political innovation – Watanya "Madam Dear" Bunnag – and a team of MPs from other provinces to promote the Democrat candidate for Rayong’s constituency 3, Dr Banyat Jetanachan.

Watanya is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.

Jurin said Banyat is a Rayong local who is ready to serve his hometown. He has been an MP for Rayong three times, which shows his experience and commitment, he added.

Banyat never misses meetings in Parliament and is on a shortlist to be promoted to be the party’s deputy spokesman, Jurin added.

Pita and his colleagues – Move Forward secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon and party-list MPs Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, Bencha Saengchantra and Krunphol Tiansuwan – campaigned at Khlong Thom market in Klaeng district.

Vote on Sunday to tell the Parliament what people want, he said. In a democracy, people are not side characters or hostages, he added, explaining that they lead the country on their desired path.

Move Forward is fielding Phongsathorn Sornphetnarin in the by-election on Sunday, which has only two parties participating.