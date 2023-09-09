Democrats, Move Forward compete for Rayong constituency
Democrat Party acting leader Jurin Laksanawisit and Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat both campaigned in Rayong province on Friday for their candidates for Sunday’s by-election.
Campaigning at Khao Din, Prasae, and Sam Yan markets in Muang district, Jurin was accompanied by the party’s chief of political innovation – Watanya "Madam Dear" Bunnag – and a team of MPs from other provinces to promote the Democrat candidate for Rayong’s constituency 3, Dr Banyat Jetanachan.
Watanya is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.
Jurin said Banyat is a Rayong local who is ready to serve his hometown. He has been an MP for Rayong three times, which shows his experience and commitment, he added.
Banyat never misses meetings in Parliament and is on a shortlist to be promoted to be the party’s deputy spokesman, Jurin added.
Pita and his colleagues – Move Forward secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon and party-list MPs Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, Bencha Saengchantra and Krunphol Tiansuwan – campaigned at Khlong Thom market in Klaeng district.
Vote on Sunday to tell the Parliament what people want, he said. In a democracy, people are not side characters or hostages, he added, explaining that they lead the country on their desired path.
Move Forward is fielding Phongsathorn Sornphetnarin in the by-election on Sunday, which has only two parties participating.
There are three main reasons to vote for Phongsathorn, Pita said. First, Move Forward aims to solve economic inequality in Rayong, which is among the wealthiest provinces in Thailand.
Second, both Rayong residents and Move Forward are open to diversity, while the party’s MPs share the same goal of serving the people and maximising opportunities in their respective constituencies.
Third, both Rayong voters and Move Forward MPs cannot be bought. The party values integrity, openness, and reliability, Pita explained.
Rayong’s constituency 3 needs a new MP to replace Nakhonchai Khunnarong, a Move Forward MP who resigned after the Election Commission found that he had served a year and six months in jail in 1999 for theft.
The Constitution stipulates that MP candidates who have served a jail sentence are banned from running for a seat in the House of Representatives.