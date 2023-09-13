PM Srettha vows to work for the good of the country

Srettha reaffirmed that the government is ready to listen to all opinions, suggestions, compliments, and criticisms, saying that these will be beneficial to its work and the further development of government policies in the future.

Acknowledging that Thailand is facing long-standing issues and that his administration is relatively new, the Prime Minister asked both the parliament and the opposition to understand the government's efforts, determination, and willingness to listen to all feedback from both sides.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister confirmed that the government is committed to implementing the policy statement and expects positive results in managing the country. He emphasised the need for urgent problem-solving. Noting that both the opposition and the parliament have requested more details, including figures and other indicators, as well as the timeframe for implementation, he said the government would provide comprehensive details in the action plans of each ministry, including budget allocation, performance indicators, and clear responsibilities. He also stressed the importance of managing all policies carefully to avoid unnecessary impacts on public debt.

The Prime Minister vowed that the next four years would be dedicated to hard work, fulfilling the government's duties, justifying the taxpayers' money, and earning the trust of the people who have put their faith in the government. He aims to measure the success of the policies announced through the country's growth, economic stability, education, freedom of rights, law enforcement, and other aspects. In closing, he invited both parliament and the public to follow the government's work.