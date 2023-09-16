Srettha mulls living full-time at Government House

“My house is located in the city's heart with an area of only 200 square wah [0.2 acre],” Srettha told The Standard on Friday, adding: “Commuting from there to the Government House could create traffic woes for the people.”

Srettha was referring to the standard-issue motorcade escorting the premier, which often causes congestion to the already jam-packed Bangkok traffic during rush hours.

The new PM obviously takes the motorcade issue seriously. On Wednesday, PM Office spokesman Chai Watcharong relayed the PM’s order to the Cabinet, telling them to reduce their motorcade size to save the budget and minimise their impact on traffic.

Before taking office, Srettha visited Government House and was reportedly looking to turn an area in the Phakdibodin Building into a private room.

The report caused public criticism that the new PM is following international practice in which the head of the government resides at the government house.

The Thai government provides an official residence for the premier at the Phitsanulok Mansion, in Dusit district, not far from Government House. However, this is not mandatory and many past premiers chose not to stay there during their tenure.

“I talked to General Prayut that day during the visit to the Government House. He said the idea [of staying at the Government House] is good, but warned me that some might mistake it as showing off,” Srettha told The Standard.

The Phakdibodin Building, located behind the Thai Khu Fah Building in the Government House compound, was built in 2014 under Prayut’s order during his first term as PM. It cost 137 million baht to build.