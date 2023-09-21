PM Srettha laughs off reports that he plans to dismiss central bank governor

“Some people say the prime minister has no right to fire [the central bank governor]. I have no such thought, not to mention if I have any right to do so,” Srettha said.

The premier, who is also finance minister, was speaking to reporters in New York during a visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly and meet American business leaders.

“You need to be fair to me and the central bank governor. We have never been in conflict. We have mutual respect,” Srettha added.

The central bank chief has criticised some policies of the new government, including the transfer of 10,000 baht into the digital wallets of all Thais aged 16 and over, as well as a debt moratorium for all indebted farmers. Sethaput expressed concerns that the expense of these policies would compromise the country's fiscal discipline.

The prime minister also thanked the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its “good job” in arranging his New York trip on short notice. “I just took my position and told the Foreign Ministry about my intention to attend the [UN Assembly]. All officials involved did their utmost. I apologise for any inconvenience,” he added.