More power to the family — how Shinawatra loyalists are back in corridors of power after 9 years

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a property tycoon-turned-politician, is a member of the Pheu Thai Party, over which the Shinawatra family’s writ runs. Since the 2014 power seizure, which was followed by five years of a post-coup junta and four years of an elected government – both led by former coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha – this is the first chance the Shinawatras have had to be in the corridors of power.

Rewarding loyalists

Many Shinawatra loyalists have become political appointees to serve under the prime minister and his Cabinet members from Pheu Thai. There are other friends of the family, who have no official positions, but they accompany Pheu Thai government ministers on their trips and at their ministries.

These people include the Shinawatras’ young family members, in-laws and friends, as well as politicians loyal to the family, many of whom failed to get elected in the May 14 general election.

Among the political appointees are some close friends of Paetongtarn Shinawatra – one of Pheu Thai’s three prime ministerial candidates and the youngest daughter of the party patriarch and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin is serving jail sentences, after convictions in corruption cases, following his return to Thailand after 15 years of self-imposed exile overseas. The ex-premier’s eight-year jail term was commuted to one year following a royal pardon. He was sent to Police General Hospital for treatment just hours after his return on a private jet on August 22.



