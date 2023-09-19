Paetongtarn ready to be new Pheu Thai leader, wants Thaksin treated at home

Cholnan had promised to resign as leader if the party formed a government with the Palang Pracharath or United Thai Nation parties, which it duly did.

Paetongtarn, the daughter of former premier and Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, was speaking at an event to mark the party’s 16th anniversary at Pheu Thai headquarters on Tuesday.

“I will accept [the party’s decision] if there is a more suitable candidate for leader,” she said, responding to questions from journalists who noted that some senior party members are endorsing new-generation politicians like her as potential Pheu Thai leaders.

“However, if the party chooses me as the next leader I would gladly accept the invitation,” she said, adding that she was set on achieving the party’s goals and had no doubt about her capacity to be its leader.