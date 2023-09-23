Pheu Thai, Democrats remain leaderless, months after bitter election

The Democrats, the country’s oldest political party, have been shrinking and need a jolt to reverse this trend, while Pheu Thai – despite having one of its own members elected prime minister – is now part of the establishment with ties to parties linked to the generals who ousted it from power in 2014.

Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, former real estate magnate Srettha Thavisin, is now PM, but the party had to pay a price to get him there.

Its leader, Cholnan Srikaew, had to step down. He promised during the campaign that his party would not forge a coalition with the pro-military side. “I hold myself accountable for what I have said,” said Cholnan, who – despite stepping down – currently serves as minister of public health.

The spotlight then switched to Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of former premier and Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra. She told reporters: “If the party chooses me as the next leader, I will gladly accept the invitation.”

Her status inside the party has grown steadily. She started as the party’s chief adviser for participation and innovation in 2021 before ending up as one of three prime ministerial candidates vying for a May 14 election victory.

She now has a top-level position on the strategic committee to promote soft power.

Political scientist Stithorn Thananithichot, however, is doubtful she will lead the party. Stithorn is an academic at King Prajadhipok's Institute, which is under the control of the president of the parliament.