Pheu Thai, Democrats remain leaderless, months after bitter election
Two archrival political parties – the Democrats and Pheu Thai – are both facing a dilemma: they need to select new party leaders after a contentious election that resulted in the resignation of their leaders.
The Democrats, the country’s oldest political party, have been shrinking and need a jolt to reverse this trend, while Pheu Thai – despite having one of its own members elected prime minister – is now part of the establishment with ties to parties linked to the generals who ousted it from power in 2014.
Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, former real estate magnate Srettha Thavisin, is now PM, but the party had to pay a price to get him there.
Its leader, Cholnan Srikaew, had to step down. He promised during the campaign that his party would not forge a coalition with the pro-military side. “I hold myself accountable for what I have said,” said Cholnan, who – despite stepping down – currently serves as minister of public health.
The spotlight then switched to Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of former premier and Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra. She told reporters: “If the party chooses me as the next leader, I will gladly accept the invitation.”
Her status inside the party has grown steadily. She started as the party’s chief adviser for participation and innovation in 2021 before ending up as one of three prime ministerial candidates vying for a May 14 election victory.
She now has a top-level position on the strategic committee to promote soft power.
Political scientist Stithorn Thananithichot, however, is doubtful she will lead the party. Stithorn is an academic at King Prajadhipok's Institute, which is under the control of the president of the parliament.
The real power of Pheu Thai does not belong to its leader, so the next leader does not have to be a very prominent figure, Stithorn explained, adding that electing her might also be "risky".
She could be expelled from politics if the party is dissolved in the future, which is what happened to the Thai Rak Thai Party (Pheu Thai's predecessor) in 2007. More than 100 politicians were knocked out of politics when the party was dissolved.
Stithorn said that the next Pheu Thai leader just needs to be an experienced MP and suggested former deputy PM Chalerm Yubamrung will take on the role when Pheu Thai elects its next leader on October 16.
The Democrat deadlock
Former leader Jurin Laksanawisit stepped down to take responsibility for the party’s crushing defeat in the May 14 election, which saw its number of MPs fall from 53 to just 25.
A generational clash is tearing the party apart, analysts say. Two meetings to pick a new leader collapsed due to a lack of quorums. The shrinking party is reportedly split into two factions – one led by acting secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on, who wants to establish an alliance with Pheu Thai, and the other by veteran MPs like Chuan Leekpai, who want the Democrats to shine on the opposition bench.
Stithorn said that the inability to pick a new leader was due to senior MPs absent from meetings to select a leader to avoid losing. The fact that Pheu Thai is regarded as the arch enemy of veteran Democrats is blocking the party from picking a new leader.
Neither faction of the party is willing to compromise, Stithorn said.
He said they would have to work together to end the impasse. What may happen, Stithorn said, is that a senior Democrat MP becomes the new leader and Chalermchai's faction will be expelled so that it can join Pheu Thai.
Whether this scenario will emerge remains up in the air. The party cannot even agree on when it will hold its next meeting to elect a new leader.