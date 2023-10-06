Remembering the nightmare of October 6, 1976

October 6 each year is not only about paying respects to those who lost their lives in pursuit of the cause of the democracy, but also about pledging anew the commitment to democracy.

On the 47th anniversary of the massacre on Friday, politicians and activists, including members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the opposition Move Forward and Democrats, as well as red-shirt activists, thronged the campus.

They laid wreaths and flowers at the university's "Thammasat and the Fight for Democracy" garden.

The former head of Move Forward, Pita Limjaroenrat, told reporters after attending the event that “The October 6 Massacre should not be forgotten. The level of violence during the catastrophe goes well over what is acceptable. We should take a lesson from it.”

A merit-making ceremony also was held. A poem that had been composed to honour the victims was read.