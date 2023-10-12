Move Forward expels failed MP candidate over sexual violence

Parit said the penalty was one step short of an expulsion and if the MP committed similar offences, he would be expelled from the party immediately.

Parit said the disciplinary panel had found that Sirin had engaged in a public brawl and committed violence as reported by the media. Parit did not elaborate.

It was earlier reported that a woman, who had been in a relationship with Sirin for a month, had filed a complaint against Sirin at the Borwin Police Station in Chonburi province.

She accused Sirin of punching her in the face and pulling her hair and throwing her mobile phone on the road while they were travelling together in a car on June 23 in Tambon Borwin of Chonburi’s Si Racha district.

After Sirin reportedly apologised to her, the woman withdrew her complaint with police.

Parit said the party’s disciplinary panel was also conducting investigations against Prachinburi MP Wutthipong Thonglar and an unnamed MP.

Parit said the party mentioned Wutthipong’s name because it had been widely reported in the media, while the other MP’s name was withheld because it had not been made public.

Parit said the disciplinary panel had started the probe in Wutthipong’s case in August by inviting all sides concerned to testify throughout September.

The panel was checking more evidence and would make a conclusion within this month.

In the case of the unnamed MP, Parit said the party had not received complaints but the party had contacted the affected woman to testify. The woman was preparing information before she would come to talk to the panel, Parit added.

The spokesman said Move Forward would soon restructure its disciplinary panel to have more specialists from outside to help the party conduct probe into sexual violence cases.

The party would also hold meetings to instruct its members and MPs to respect the rights of the other sex and to refrain from touching their body, Parit added.