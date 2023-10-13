What the Srettha government has done during its first month in office

Prommin acknowledged that though the government had officially announced its policies, some were introduced a bit hastily, including the initiatives to reduce energy prices, support farmers, boost tourism, and implement soft power. He emphasised that the government would be introducing more policies in the coming months.

In its first month in office, the Srettha Thavisin-led coalition government's policies have focused on reducing government expenditure, increasing income and creating opportunities.

Prommin highlighted the significant economic impact on Thailand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a 7% contraction of GDP. Prommin described the situation as "the heaviest fall and the slowest recovery”, raising questions about the actual improvement in Thailand's economy at present.

Household debt is another crucial indicator. The debt-to-GDP ratio has gone up from 70% in 2012 to 90% as of now. This increase illustrates the economic challenges faced by Thailand, he said.

The falling inflation — from 5.02% in January of this year to 0.30% in September — pointed to a decrease in purchasing power of the Thai population. However, the government's monetary policy has increased interest rates by 1.25%, reaching a rate of 2.50%. The government's task is to find ways to alleviate the people's financial burden and improve their well-being.

He said the initial policy direction of the government has been to "reduce expenditure”, focusing particularly on energy costs. This includes reducing electricity prices to 3.99 baht per unit in the latest billing cycle.

After that, the government announced the “agricultural debt moratorium” policy, starting from October 1, to help those weighed down by debt.