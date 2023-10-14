Thailand ‘still undemocratic’ 50 years after the Oct 14 battle

As Thailand observes the 50th anniversary of the “Day of Great Sorrow”, The Nation speaks to former activist and now-politician Chaturon Chaisang.

The October 14 uprising was led by university students wanting to end the military dictatorship led by Field Marshall Thanom Kittikachorn and the return of democracy.

Chaturon is now a key MP in the ruling Pheu Thai Party and has held several high-profile posts, including deputy PM during the second Thaksin Shinawatra government.

Back in 1973, Chaturon was a medical student at Chiang Mai University and decided to join the youth movement to take a stand against Thanom, who had seized control in a military coup in 1971.

He said that by the time he had joined the protest, which had swollen to more than 400,000 students and members of the public by October 13, he could discern the profound force resonating among the people.

The former activist said that though many lives were lost, the event had led to the adoption of a more democratic political system and the overthrow of tyrannical rulers.