Thailand ‘still undemocratic’ 50 years after the Oct 14 battle
Though half a century has passed since the October 14, 1973, pro-democracy uprising, in the eyes of one of the protesters, Thailand has not yet attained “complete” democracy.
As Thailand observes the 50th anniversary of the “Day of Great Sorrow”, The Nation speaks to former activist and now-politician Chaturon Chaisang.
The October 14 uprising was led by university students wanting to end the military dictatorship led by Field Marshall Thanom Kittikachorn and the return of democracy.
Chaturon is now a key MP in the ruling Pheu Thai Party and has held several high-profile posts, including deputy PM during the second Thaksin Shinawatra government.
Back in 1973, Chaturon was a medical student at Chiang Mai University and decided to join the youth movement to take a stand against Thanom, who had seized control in a military coup in 1971.
He said that by the time he had joined the protest, which had swollen to more than 400,000 students and members of the public by October 13, he could discern the profound force resonating among the people.
The former activist said that though many lives were lost, the event had led to the adoption of a more democratic political system and the overthrow of tyrannical rulers.
Thailand's short-lived democracy
Chaturon said the October 14 uprising was “successful” not just due to the success of the protesters, but also support from the elite. Many military leaders and tycoons backed the protest, not because they were motivated by a belief in democracy but by their discontent with the government.
Hence, democracy in Thailand could not last long, and the victory achieved on October 14 eventually led to the October 6, 1976 massacre, resulting in yet another coup.
After the country was once again taken over by the military, Chaturon decided to fight the government under the moniker “Sa-hai Suphap” from the wilderness.
Chaturon describes the years from 1976 to 1991 as a time when Thailand had a “half-democracy”, which was often weakened by constant military intervention.
He said the only time Thailand experienced true democracy was when the 1997 Constitution was implemented in the aftermath of the 1992 Black May tragedy.
Thai democracy was hit again by the 2006 coup, which Thaksin Shinawatra’s government and in 2014, with the ousting of Yingluck Shinawatra’s government, Chaturon said.
He said democracy “barely existed” under the leadership of Prayut Chan-o-cha, adding that Thailand has never been able to achieve full democracy because the old establishment and the elite are reluctant to give up their power.
Coup leaders typically use so-called corruption cases and the impracticality of the constitution as the reason for staging a coup, which seems illogical, he added.
Chaturon said the best thing to do would be to foster a democratic belief among people while advocating for democratic political systems.
“There is still hope, and people should hold onto the hope that Thailand will become democratic one day,” he said.