Thailand would not have come this far without ‘Great Day of Sorrow’: politicians

They said that without that fateful day and the sacrifice of many pro-democracy protesters killed in the deadly crackdown, Thailand would not have come this far in terms of democracy.

However, some of the politicians believe a lot more needs to be done, so the country can gain “true democracy”.

Political party representatives, activists, and relatives of those killed in the 1973 pro-democracy protest attended an annual ceremony in memory of those “democracy heroes” at the October 14 Memorial on Bangkok’s Ratchadamnoen Avenue. Also participating in the event were Buddhist, Islam and Christian religious representatives. Wreaths were laid at the memorial and a eulogy was read aloud.

A massive crowd of demonstrators – estimated to be somewhere between 200,000 to 400,000 – gathered around the Democracy Monument and along the wide avenue on this day 50 years ago.

Security forces opened fire on mostly young protesters demanding a democratic constitution after years under military rule. The crackdown on the student-led uprising left 77 people dead and 857 injured, and the incident was later dubbed the “Day of Great Sorrow”.

Among the politicians attending Saturday’s event were Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, who represented Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, and Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon, who is tipped to become the next opposition leader.

Cholnan, formerly leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said at Saturday’s event that the sacrifice by those democracy heroes in 1973 was the “first chapter of a democracy of the people, by the people, and for the people in Thailand”.

