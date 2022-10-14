Anniversary of October 14 uprising marked with speeches, wreaths in Bangkok

The monument marks a violent crackdown by troops and police after hundreds of thousands of protesters rose up against the government of Thanom Kittikachorn.

At least 77 people died and 857 people were injured in the violence while others disappeared during the violence on October 14, 1973.

Thailand had been under military dictatorship for almost 15 years when reports of rampant corruption in government culminated in Thanom staging a coup against his own government in 1971.

Growing public discontent finally overflowed after student pro-democracy protesters and MPs were arrested in early October, 1973. On October 9, more than 2,000 protesters gathered at Thammasat University to lead a march down Ratchadamnoen Avenue.