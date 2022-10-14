Anniversary of October 14 uprising marked with speeches, wreaths in Bangkok
Relatives of those who took part in the October 14 uprising commemorated the 49th anniversary of the revolt against dictatorship and corruption in Bangkok on Friday.
Members of the foundation named after the event gave speeches and laid wreaths at the October 14 Memorial on Ratchadamnoen Klang Road in their annual show of resistance to tyranny.
The monument marks a violent crackdown by troops and police after hundreds of thousands of protesters rose up against the government of Thanom Kittikachorn.
At least 77 people died and 857 people were injured in the violence while others disappeared during the violence on October 14, 1973.
Thailand had been under military dictatorship for almost 15 years when reports of rampant corruption in government culminated in Thanom staging a coup against his own government in 1971.
Growing public discontent finally overflowed after student pro-democracy protesters and MPs were arrested in early October, 1973. On October 9, more than 2,000 protesters gathered at Thammasat University to lead a march down Ratchadamnoen Avenue.
By October 13, the rally had swelled to over 400,000 people, and Thanom’s government acceded to protesters’ demand for a permanent constitution.
On October 14, student protest leaders travelled to the Palace, met with King Rama IX’s representative and agreed to disband the protest. However, protesters were met with tanks and helicopters as the military launched a crackdown. The protest then swelled to around 500,000 people, prompting a retreat by the military regime.
At 7.15pm, HM King Bhumibol announced on television and radio that Thanom's military government had resigned.
Protesters disbanded after hearing the news that the so-called “three tyrants” – Thanom, his son and defence minister Narong Kittikachorn, and deputy prime minister Praphas Charusathien – had fled the country.
Sanya Dharmasakti was appointed prime minister by the king to usher in a period of democratic reform, but it was snuffed out just three years later by the October 6, 1976 massacre and coup.
The uprising was finally marked officially with the unveiling of the October 14 Memorial in 1998.