Paetongtarn ideal for Pheu Thai leader’s job: Srettha

Pheu Thai Party has scheduled a general assembly on Friday to elect a new leader and executive board after Cholnan Srikaew stepped down. He was keeping his promise to quit as party leader if Pheu Thai replaced Move Forward as leader of the new coalition.

Srettha said he had worked as Paetongtarn’s adviser before becoming premier, and he believes she has the potential and determination to work hard.

He added that Paetongtarn has gathered enough political experience and has established good ties with top party members.