Paetongtarn ideal for Pheu Thai leader’s job: Srettha
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Pheu Thai Family project leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra is well qualified to become the party’s leader, though the decision will depend on the party meeting on Friday.
Pheu Thai Party has scheduled a general assembly on Friday to elect a new leader and executive board after Cholnan Srikaew stepped down. He was keeping his promise to quit as party leader if Pheu Thai replaced Move Forward as leader of the new coalition.
Srettha said he had worked as Paetongtarn’s adviser before becoming premier, and he believes she has the potential and determination to work hard.
He added that Paetongtarn has gathered enough political experience and has established good ties with top party members.
Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra.
“She can influence others’ decisions and has high leadership qualities,” Srettha said.
“So, I believe Paetongtarn is fully suitable to lead Pheu Thai. But it has yet to be seen which persons will be nominated for the post during the assembly on October 27.”
On Friday, Paetongtarn responded with a quick “yes” when reporters asked if she would be ready to lead the party.