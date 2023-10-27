Srettha to open new train station during his Laos visit next Monday

The official visit comes after an invitation from Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, according to the spokesman.

“This official visit is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and close cooperation while reaffirming the strategic partnership for sustainable growth and development between Thailand and the Laos PDR,” Chai said.

During his visit, PM Srettha will also call on Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith, who also serves as general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, and Xaysomphone Phomvihane, the president of Laos’ National Assembly, according to the spokesman.

The Thai leader is also scheduled to jointly preside over, with his Laotian counterpart, the opening ceremony of the Vientiane (Khamsavath) Railway Station in the Laotian capital.

Construction of the railway station was completed earlier this year. It is situated on the Laos-Thailand Railway in inner Vientiane. It is about 7.5 kilometres from Laos’ Thanaleng station, which connects to Thailand’s Nong Khai province.

The rail extension and construction of the new Vientiane station are funded by Thailand’s Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency. The total cost is 994.7 million baht, 30% of which is in grant and 70% as a low-interest loan.

Laos will be the fifth Asean country that PM Srettha would be visiting after assuming office in late August, following Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, and Singapore.

