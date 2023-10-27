Srettha to open new train station during his Laos visit next Monday
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit Laos on Monday (October 30) to boost bilateral ties with Thailand’s eastern neighbour, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Friday.
The official visit comes after an invitation from Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, according to the spokesman.
“This official visit is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and close cooperation while reaffirming the strategic partnership for sustainable growth and development between Thailand and the Laos PDR,” Chai said.
During his visit, PM Srettha will also call on Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith, who also serves as general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, and Xaysomphone Phomvihane, the president of Laos’ National Assembly, according to the spokesman.
The Thai leader is also scheduled to jointly preside over, with his Laotian counterpart, the opening ceremony of the Vientiane (Khamsavath) Railway Station in the Laotian capital.
Construction of the railway station was completed earlier this year. It is situated on the Laos-Thailand Railway in inner Vientiane. It is about 7.5 kilometres from Laos’ Thanaleng station, which connects to Thailand’s Nong Khai province.
The rail extension and construction of the new Vientiane station are funded by Thailand’s Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency. The total cost is 994.7 million baht, 30% of which is in grant and 70% as a low-interest loan.
Laos will be the fifth Asean country that PM Srettha would be visiting after assuming office in late August, following Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, and Singapore.
Meanwhile, PM Srettha on Friday offered alms to 10 Buddhist monks during a religious ceremony held at Government House.
According to the prime minister’s deputy secretary-general, Somkid Chueakong, Srettha wanted to make merit after having worked at the premises for two months.
A source close to the prime minister said that the merit making was held for auspiciousness as Srettha planned to occasionally stay at his office. His bedroom at Government House has been renovated.
Srettha, who also doubles as the finance minister, offered alms to 10 senior monks from different Bangkok temples. The ceremony was also attended by some Cabinet members and senior PM’s Office officials.
The monks offered blessings to the prime minister and other participants of the ceremony. Chaokhun Somdej Thongchai, a senior monk from Traimit Withayaram Temple, sprinkled holy water inside the PM’s bedroom at Government House.