PDRC leaders handed suspended jail terms for 2013-14 protests

The Criminal Court found the defendants – Naser Yihama, Uthai Yodmanee, Nitithorn Lamlua, Chitpas Kridakon, Pansuwan Nakaew and Prakobkit Inthong– guilty of causing public chaos and property damage, inciting strikes, and obstructing a general election.

However, the court suspended the sentences for five of the convicted defendants. It dismissed a charge of rebellion against all the defendants.

A seventh defendant, Kittisak Prokati, was found innocent of all charges.

The defendants played leading roles in the PDRC street protests under veteran politician Suthep Thaugsuban.

Suthep was earlier indicted in a separate case.

The PDRC protests and subsequent violence laid the path for the May 22, 2014 military coup that ousted the Pheu Thai-led government of Yingluck Shinawatra.

They were sparked by a government-backed bill that offered an amnesty to people facing criminal charges over political activities, including defendants in corruption and murder cases.

