Sutin vows to allocate unused military land for use by farmers
Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang on Sunday promised to allot unused military land to landless farmers and poor villagers for farming.
Sutin was speaking during his trip to Nong Bua Lamphu province on Sunday to make preparations for the first retreat of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s Cabinet.
Srettha’s first mobile Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday as Tuesday is National Father’s Day, a government holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Sutin was speaking when he visited villages in Tambon Nong Sawan in Muang district for the rice harvest.
He said the Defence Ministry still needs to reserve some of the military land for security purposes, such as for military shooting range and for artillery firing training.
The artillery firing training needed land with a range of up to 40 kilometres, he said.
“But we are willing to help the villagers use unused military land,” Sutin said.
He added that the Defence Ministry under his leadership would join other ministries in helping the people, by building roads and developing water resources.
“Soldiers are ready and have enough forces to do anything to help the people,” Sutin said.
Sutin also told the villagers to be patient and that the government would definitely hand out the 10,000 baht promised to them under the digital wallet scheme.
He said the Srettha government was finding funding sources for the scheme as the previous administration had left behind a huge debt.
After the rice harvesting activity, the Nong Bua Lamphu deputy governor gave Sutin a shirt made from cloth painted with Lai Bua Lamphu, a lotus pattern, which is the symbol of the province.
The provincial administration said that after the Cabinet members don the shirt made with cloth designed with the new pattern at the mobile Cabinet meeting, the provincial administration would allow groups of villagers to use the pattern on clothes for sale.
The provincial administration said this year groups of villagers had sold clothes made from local fabric valued at over 1 billion baht.