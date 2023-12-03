Sutin vows to allocate unused military land for use by farmers

Sutin was speaking during his trip to Nong Bua Lamphu province on Sunday to make preparations for the first retreat of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s Cabinet.

Srettha’s first mobile Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday as Tuesday is National Father’s Day, a government holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Sutin was speaking when he visited villages in Tambon Nong Sawan in Muang district for the rice harvest.

He said the Defence Ministry still needs to reserve some of the military land for security purposes, such as for military shooting range and for artillery firing training.