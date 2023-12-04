Thai ministers show off shirts, scarves in Nong Bua Lamphu fabric after mobile meet

The Cabinet was in the northeastern province for its first mobile meeting, and the provincial administration had shirts and scarves made for the ministers with the province’s “kid salub mee” fabric. Woven in the fabric was Nong Bua Lamphu’s official “Lai Bua Lum Phu” or lotus pattern.

Creating the kid salub mee fabric is a complicated affair, involving tie-dye and the adding of extra patterns while the textile is being hand woven. The weaving requires two people at the loom.