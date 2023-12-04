Thai ministers show off shirts, scarves in Nong Bua Lamphu fabric after mobile meet
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and members of his Cabinet wrapped up their meeting on Monday by posing for photographs in shirts made from traditional Nong Bua Lamphu fabric.
The Cabinet was in the northeastern province for its first mobile meeting, and the provincial administration had shirts and scarves made for the ministers with the province’s “kid salub mee” fabric. Woven in the fabric was Nong Bua Lamphu’s official “Lai Bua Lum Phu” or lotus pattern.
Creating the kid salub mee fabric is a complicated affair, involving tie-dye and the adding of extra patterns while the textile is being hand woven. The weaving requires two people at the loom.
The scarves presented to the Cabinet members, meanwhile, were woven by a famous group of weavers from Bad Khud Khu village. The fabric used for the scarves was dyed with colour extracted from coconut shells and mud.
Before posing for group photographs, Srettha decided to go shopping for souvenirs at an expo showcasing local products at the Nattapon Grand Hotel. The Cabinet meeting was also held at this hotel.
Accompanying Srettha were Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset and PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej.
The premier chose some fabric and before he could pay, Anutin stepped in and paid the 1,200 baht bill. Similarly, when Srettha bought some black sticky rice, Chada handed over 2,000 baht to cover the bill before the premier could reach into his pocket.