Pita and Move Forward still the most popular in year-end Nida Poll survey
Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and his party are still the most popular political choice in Thailand, according to a year-end survey by the NIDA Poll.
The survey by the National Institute of Development Administration found that Pita even beat Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in the most favoured choice for prime minister and his party beat Pheu Thai as the most popular.
The NIDA Poll conducted a survey among 2,000 sampled respondents from around the country by phone interviews from December 13 to 18 as its political popularity gauge for the last quarter of this year. The respondents were aged 18 and above.
Asked about their preferred choice for prime minister, the top five responses were:
Pita Limjaroenrat: 39.4%
Srettha Thavisin: 22.35%
No suitable choice: 18.6%
Paetongtarn Shinwatra, Pheu Thai leader: 5.75%
Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, United Thai Nation leader: 2.4%
Move Forward emerged as the party with the most seats after the May 14 general election, but he failed to win support in Parliament for the prime minister’s post, mainly due to opposition from senators. He has been suspended as an MP and resigned as Move Forward leader after the Election Commission asked the Constitutional Court to disqualify him as an MP for allegedly holding shares in a media firm when he registered his candidacy.
When asked which party they would support now, the top five responses were:
Move Forward: 44.05%
Pheu Thai: 24.05%
No suitable party: 16.10
Democrat: 3.6%
United Thai Nation: 3.2%