Pita and Move Forward still the most popular in year-end Nida Poll survey

The survey by the National Institute of Development Administration found that Pita even beat Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in the most favoured choice for prime minister and his party beat Pheu Thai as the most popular.

The NIDA Poll conducted a survey among 2,000 sampled respondents from around the country by phone interviews from December 13 to 18 as its political popularity gauge for the last quarter of this year. The respondents were aged 18 and above.