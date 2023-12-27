Talk of royal pardon sparks rumours of Yingluck return

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Tuesday acquitted Yingluck Shinawatra of malfeasance in the 2011 transfer of Thawil Pliensri from his post as National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general to prime minister’s adviser. It also revoked an arrest warrant issued after Yingluck failed to show up for the trial in November last year.

The court ruled that Yingluck had not abused her power to remove Thawil and install her close relative Pol Gen Priewphan Damapong as NSC chief.

The ruling overturned a 2014 verdict by the Constitutional Court that saw her removed as prime minister for abusing power by interfering in the transfer of government officials.