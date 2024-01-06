Opposition Thai Sang Thai sec-gen quits over 3 party MPs pro-govt votes

Party director Narong Rungtanawong said Takorn will retain his MP seat and party membership.

The secretary-general submitted his resignation to Thai Sang Thai leader Sudarat Keyuraphan shortly after noon on Saturday. His letter mentioned the incident in which three party MPs went against the opposition line and voted for the budget bill on Friday, Narong said.

The move came a few hours after Sudarat offered a public apology for what happened. In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, she said that voting against the opposition stance violated the party’s regulations. She added that its ethics committee will investigate the matter shortly.

After three days of debate, the House of Representatives on Friday night voted 311-177, with four abstentions, to pass the budget bill.

Thai Sang Thai has six MPs – five from constituencies and one from the party-list system.

