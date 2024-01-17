3 Facebook posts lands anti-lese majeste lawyer with another 4 years in jail

On Wednesday, the court found Arnon Nampa, 40, guilty of defaming the monarchy through three Facebook posts in January 2021, in which he criticised the enforcement of Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

The lawyer has devoted himself to campaigning against the use of Article 112 or the draconian lese majeste law as a political tool against opponents. He has also been trying to help activists who have been charged with breaching Article 112 and has become the leader of the so-called Rassadorn Protest Group.

On January 11, 2021, Naengnoi Assavakittikorn, a lawyer at a centre that helps victims of cyberbullying, filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division against Arnon, saying he violated the lese majeste law via his three Facebook posts on January 1 and 3, 2021.