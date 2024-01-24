Pita ready to take over as PM if the political situation demands

Pita said he felt indifferent about the court's verdict to reinstate him after judges dismissed 8:1 the plea of the Election Commission to disqualify him as an MP under Article 101 of the Constitution for holding shares in a media firm while contesting the general election.

He confirmed that he was careful about commenting on the case, promising that he would keep this behaviour and would be ready to clarify some misinformation.

Pita stressed his commitment to work for the people, adding that he planned to announce the party's annual plan and weekly area survey.

He said the opposition whip would be asked to discuss with the Parliament president [Wan Muhammad Noor Matha] about when he can return to his duties as an MP, adding that he was ready to work with Move Forward MPs once he gets the permission.