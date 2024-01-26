Thanathorn named member of panel studying military’s business interests

A news source said on Thursday that Thanathorn’s nomination was submitted by three Move Forward MPs, namely Bencha Saengchantra (party list), Chetawan Thuaprakhon (Pathum Thani), and Ekkarach Udomumnouy (Bangkok) to fill the party’s quota on the 25-person committee.

The panel will have 90 days to study the possibility and process of transferring businesses under the armed forces to come under government supervision and submit the report to the Parliament for consideration. The main focuses are businesses involved in electricity generation, golf courses, and airports.

Bencha told reporters that one of the objectives of the study is to discover the true profits of military businesses as well as the wealth of certain generals, which she deemed “a mystery that has never been publicly verified”.

“Generals who hold political positions have unusual wealth after they retire, and that wealth can be 10 million baht, 100 million baht or even significantly more,” she pointed out. “From the past to present, there have been over 3,000 generals whose net worth exceeded 10 million baht in Thailand.”