Thaksin also a victim of double standard, says Pita as he outlines six goals for Thailand

“That’s untrue. Move Forward Party is doing our work straightforwardly,” he said.

Pita, the initial front-runner to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister, pointed out that Move Forward chief Chaithawat Tulathon, who is also serving as the opposition leader, recently made his interpellations about the matter in Parliament demanding an explanation from the government.

Chaithawat replaced Pita last September after being elected at a general meeting of the party. Pita, who is now chief adviser to the current Move Forward leader, had stepped down to pave the way for his successor to become the opposition leader amidst uncertainty over his status as a member of Parliament.

At that time, Pita was suspended by the Constitutional Court from performing his duties as an MP, pending a verdict in a case he was accused by the Election Commission of violating the Constitution by contesting last year’s general election while holding shares in a media company.

The charismatic politician has resumed his duties as an MP after the court on Wednesday cleared him in the case. The court found that Pita was holding 42,000 shares in iTV Plc, Thailand’s first independent broadcaster, when registering to contest the election but that the company was not operating as a media business at that time, as its broadcasting concession had been revoked by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat Office since 2007.

Pita said on Friday that Thaksin was a victim of political persecution and double standard. “But it does not mean the double standard of today can be used to negate the double standard of the past. It should not happen anyway. There should be the same standard,” he said.



