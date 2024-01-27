Move Forward MPs ask Navy chief on Sukhothai wreckage report status

MPs Jirat Thongsuwan and Chaiyapol Sathondee, who are members of the Parliamentary Committee on the Armed Forces, questioned the Royal Thai Navy’s leadership on plans to retrieve the wreckage after the Navy chief announced that they were going to consult experts from the US, where the ship was built.

On December 18, 2022, high winds and strong waves in the Gulf of Thailand caused seawater to flow into the warship. The flooding led to failure of the engines and pumps. Sukhothai, a corvette of the Ratanakosin class, continued to take on water until it sank. As of March 2, 2023, the Navy had rescued 76 sailors and found 24 dead. An additional five sailors are presumed dead but their bodies have not been found.