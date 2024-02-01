Thai government targets FTA with EU by 2025-end

He said that at their second round of FTA negotiations from January 22-26, both sides had discussed proposals on trade and investment and possible coordination that could lead to an economic partnership in the future.

The next round of FTA talks between Thailand and the EU will be held in June, when the discussions are expected to involve additional matters aimed at boosting cooperation between them, according to the spokesman.

“The government aims for the FTA negotiations to be concluded by 2025,” he said.

He added that the current administration led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was pushing its policy of “proactive economic diplomacy”, which involves relying on Thailand’s FTA pacts with numerous countries in boosting exports, improving the country’s economic potential, and drawing in foreign investment.

According to the Department of Trade Negotiations, the EU is Thailand's fourth-largest trading partner. In 2023, trade volume between Thailand and the EU totalled US$41.5 billion.