Thai government targets FTA with EU by 2025-end
Thailand aims to reach a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) by the end of next year, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Thursday.
He said that at their second round of FTA negotiations from January 22-26, both sides had discussed proposals on trade and investment and possible coordination that could lead to an economic partnership in the future.
The next round of FTA talks between Thailand and the EU will be held in June, when the discussions are expected to involve additional matters aimed at boosting cooperation between them, according to the spokesman.
“The government aims for the FTA negotiations to be concluded by 2025,” he said.
He added that the current administration led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was pushing its policy of “proactive economic diplomacy”, which involves relying on Thailand’s FTA pacts with numerous countries in boosting exports, improving the country’s economic potential, and drawing in foreign investment.
According to the Department of Trade Negotiations, the EU is Thailand's fourth-largest trading partner. In 2023, trade volume between Thailand and the EU totalled US$41.5 billion.
Thailand’s exports to the EU – totalling $21.8 billion – included computers, gemstones and jewellery, air-conditioners, and electrical circuit boards. The country’s imports from EU countries, worth $19.7 billion, included machinery, medical and pharmaceutical products, electrical machinery, and chemicals.
The spokesman said on Thursday that the Thai government is set to sign an FTA with Sri Lanka during PM Srettha’s official visit to that country on February 3-4. This would be the first FTA to be signed by his government, and it would be Thailand’s 15th FTA pact, he added.
“The FTA between Thailand and Sri Lanka would provide more opportunities for Thai products to enter the South Asian market,” he said.
The spokesman said that PM Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, places much importance on “proactive diplomacy” and fully taking advantage of the country’s FTA agreements to maintain the current markets while finding new markets for Thai products.